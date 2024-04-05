We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.68, demonstrating a +0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.
Shares of the kitchen products company have appreciated by 11.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lifetime Brands is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $150.53 million, showing a 3.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.72 per share and a revenue of $700.49 million, signifying shifts of +38.46% and +2.01%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.7% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lifetime Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Lifetime Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.84.
We can also see that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.24.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LCUT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.