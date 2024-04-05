We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $149.15, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.
Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 17.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boise Cascade in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 7.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 1.15% from the prior-year quarter.
BCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $7.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.46% and +2.62%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.06% increase. Currently, Boise Cascade is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.13, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.