Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) standing at $12.59, reflecting a -1.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.14% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.