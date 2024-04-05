We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.51, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 9, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 125% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.7 million, reflecting a 14.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $65.09 million, indicating changes of -20.34% and +0.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 45.83% decrease. Currently, Aehr Test Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.44, so one might conclude that Aehr Test Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.