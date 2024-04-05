We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TJX (TJX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw TJX (TJX - Free Report) ending at $95.75, denoting a -1.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.
Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores witnessed a gain of 0.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.06% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.46 billion, reflecting a 5.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $56.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.24% and +3.68%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.91 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.05.
Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.