Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $17, demonstrating a -1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 9.26% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.31 million, indicating a 22.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $186.96 million, which would represent changes of -1.74% and +1.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Crescent Capital BDC boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.61, which means Crescent Capital BDC is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.