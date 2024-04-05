We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.06, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.28%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.31 million, reflecting a 91.69% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$6.24 per share and a revenue of $105.41 million, signifying shifts of -221.65% and -71.6%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.