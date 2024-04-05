Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth R (JDERX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. JDERX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 12.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

John Hancock Disciplined Value I (JVLIX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JVLIX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JVLIX, with annual returns of 11.06% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value R6 (UBVFX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. UBVFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.65% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


