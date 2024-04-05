We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) Appreciates 40% in Six Months: Here's How
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) shares have gained 40% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the 18.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons Behind the Rally
DocuSign registered growth in both earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents per share increased 17% year over year and total revenues of $712.4 million were up 8% year over year.
The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 23.7%.
Nine estimates for fiscal 2025 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has climbed 13.3%.
DocuSign is benefiting from the continued demand for its main product, eSignatures. However, even with such soaring demand, it is yet to explore many markets that provide it with ample growth opportunity, especially in the eSignature business.
The company has been formulating various growth strategies for acquiring customers, increasing eSignature use cases to existing customers, improving its offerings, and popularizing other Agreement Cloud products to new and existing customers, and expanding internationally. The continuing investments in sales, marketing and technical expertise give an idea of how the company is eager to grow.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
