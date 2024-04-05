We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertiv (VRT) Launches Latest Solutions for Accelerated Computing
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) has rolled out its latest range of high-density data center infrastructure solutions. The combined solutions are called Vertiv 360AI, which is set to enhance organizations' IT systems with improved cooling and AI capabilities for accelerated computing.
Vertiv has created these solutions to support the increasing demand of AI, providing improved infrastructure for powering AI tasks of various scales. Additionally, the newly introduced lineup is pre-designed and offers digitized management and comprehensive services for faster setup.
The solutions speed up deployment by eliminating design cycles and reducing potential installation issues. Vertiv 360AI offers flexibility and customization, allowing for the modification of existing cooling systems, which lowers deployment costs and complexity. It can be used for AI testing and edge computing.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv 360AI can manage up to 100kW per rack and offers adaptable cooling choices, such as air-to-liquid, liquid-to-air, liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-refrigerant options. Additionally, Vertiv 360AI includes indoor split chillers for liquid cooling with refrigerant-based heat rejection, which is ideal for users without chilled water access.
VRT is continuously increasing its portfolio of cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing. The company recently acquired CoolTera Ltd. to expand its offering of coolant distribution infrastructure for data center liquid cooling technology.
For Vertiv, growth is led by the Cloud and Hyperscale sectors, showing clear signs of AI implementation and strong development plans. There is a positive momentum in the Enterprise sector, with customers beginning to adopt AI strategies. The backlog for AI orders is increasing steadily. The company expects supply chains to normalize, which will further enhance its business prospects.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Vertiv sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VRT shares have skyrocketed 524.5% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) and Bentley Systems (BSY - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 4 cents to $23.84 in the past seven days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 231% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bill Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share has been revised 32 cents northward to $2.44 in the past 60 days. Shares of BILL have lost 16.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $1.02 in the past 60 days. Shares of BSY have gained 17.7% in the past year.