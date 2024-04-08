Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) is an aviation aftermarket solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a diversified natural resource company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT - Free Report) is an industrials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 116.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) - free report >>

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) - free report >>

Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy