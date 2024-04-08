See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX - Free Report) has a 0.6% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. VEVYX, with annual returns of 12.5% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources I (DLDRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DLDRX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. DLDRX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 15.72% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.