Countdown to Lovesac (LOVE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, indicating an increase of 10.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $265.86 million, representing an increase of 11.3% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lovesac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $16.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Internet' reaching $84.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Showrooms' stands at $165.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, shares of Lovesac have returned +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, LOVE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.