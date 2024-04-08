We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With WaFd (WAFD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 67.4%. Revenues are expected to be $168.2 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some WaFd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Total Nonperforming Assets' to come in at $71.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.79 million.
Analysts forecast 'Average balance-Total interest-earning assets' to reach $23.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.25 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio [%]' will reach 61.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 2.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-performing loans' will reach $63.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.61 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $14.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.07 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $153.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $175.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for WaFd here>>>
Shares of WaFd have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.