Compared to Estimates, Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported $188.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.4%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tilray Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $63.43 million compared to the $65.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $13.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $54.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +165%.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $56.79 million versus $67.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
  • Gross profit- Cannabis: $20.91 million compared to the $24.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Wellness: $4.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 million.
  • Gross profit- Beverage: $18.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.65 million.
  • Gross profit- Distribution: $5.56 million compared to the $8.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Tilray Brands have returned +55.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

