Image: Bigstock
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) reached $106.03, with a -0.35% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.
The the stock of civil construction company has fallen by 2% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $453.3 million, reflecting a 12.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion, which would represent changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sterling Infrastructure is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.13, so one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.