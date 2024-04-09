We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interface (TILE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Interface (TILE - Free Report) closed at $16.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.
The carpet tile company's stock has climbed by 9.21% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interface in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 3, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 42.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $284 million, down 3.99% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $1.27 billion, representing changes of +2% and +0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interface. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Interface possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Interface is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.78 for its industry.
The Textile - Home Furnishing industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.