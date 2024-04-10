See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX - Free Report) . FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 17.84%.
Vanguard Windsor Fund (VWNDX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. VWNDX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 12.28%, expense ratio of 0.42% and management fee of 0.37%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
PGIM Jennison International Opportunity Z (PWJZX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. PWJZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With a five-year annual return of 12.2%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.