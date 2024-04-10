We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Portland General Electric (POR) to Your Portfolio
Portland General Electric’s (POR - Free Report) long-term capital expenditure plans, strong dividend history and rising earnings estimates make it a great investment opportunity in the utility sector.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a robust investment option at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.32% to $3.07 per share in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POR’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.17 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 8.52%.
Solvency & Debt Position
Portland General Electric’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.6. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
Currently, POR’s total debt to capital is 57.52%, better than the industry’s average of 62.48%.
Dividend History
Portland General Electric consistently increased its shareholder value by paying dividends. In February 2024, the company announced a quarterly dividend of 47.5 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.9 per share. Currently, its dividend yield is 4.56%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.3%.
Systematic Capital Expenditure
Strategic capital investments are making POR’s infrastructure stronger and more resilient. It invested $1.36 billion in 2023.
The company expects its capital expenditures to be worth $1.3 billion for 2024, which includes the upgrade and replacement of generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure as well as costs related to BESS projects. Portland General Electric now expects a total of $6.2 billion capital expenditure plan for the 2024-2028 period.
Price Performance
In the past month, Portland General Electric’s shares have risen 0.3% against the industry’s 8.1% decline.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource (NI - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital (PNW - Free Report) and National Grid plc (NGG - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.56% in the last four quarters.
PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate Pinnacle West Capital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.76, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.94%.
NGG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate National Grid plc’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $4.63, which suggests a year-over-year improvement of 19.95%.