RCI Hospitality (RICK) Provides Q2 Business Update, Stock Down
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) provided an update on its business for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company expects to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results by May 9, 2024. Following the news, its shares declined 3.2% in after-hour trading session on Apr 9.
Revenues
During fiscal second quarter, RICK reported total sales of $71.7 million, reflecting a rise of 1.3% year over year. Same-Store sales declined 8.6% year over year.
Sales from Nightclubs came in at $59 million, rising 4.2% year over year. In the second quarter of 2024, there was a notable increase of $7.4 million, stemming from acquisitions not included in comparable sales.
Bombshells reported sales of $12.8 million in the latest quarter, marking a year-over-year decline of 10.4% or $1.5 million. An uptick was seen in locations outside of comparable sales, including Cherry Creek Food Hall in Greenwood Village (CO) featuring Bombshells Kitchen, as well as Bombshells San Antonio (TX) and Bombshells Stafford (TX), contributing an additional $1.2 million. However, SSS experienced a significant decline of 20.5% or $2.7 million.
Shares of the company have declined 12.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.6% growth.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
