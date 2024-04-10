Back to top

NVIDIA (NVDA) and CyberArk Software (CYBR) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. In this week's video Brian takes a look at two tech stocks that both have high dollar prices. Retail investors often shy away from multi-hundred dollar stocks, but just about everyone has heard of the first name Brian looks at.

Nvdia (NVDA - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's sports AB for growth and an F for value. As the backbone of the AI craze just about everyone has heard of this stock but few understand that it posted gigantic growth over the last few quarters.

Brian takes a look at the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, top line growth and of course the valuation as well.

CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the cyber security space. CYBR is much smaller than NVDA but still have a good growth profile but also has a steep valuation in comparison.


