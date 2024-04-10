We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $66.96, indicating a -0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.
Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 0.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.38 million, up 16.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $533.16 million, demonstrating changes of -5.94% and +9.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher within the past month. At present, ANI Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.82 of its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.