Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) is an equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) is a specialty games and entertainment products retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 91.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary