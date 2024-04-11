We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Preferred Bank (PFBC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $68.6 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Preferred Bank metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.8%.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 28.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' will likely reach $6.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.28 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-performing assets' to reach $50.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.90 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' of $66.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Preferred Bank here>>>
Preferred Bank shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFBC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>