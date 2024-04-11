Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 11, 2024

  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) slid 2% following a whistleblower’s claim that the company took shortcuts in building 787 and 777 jetliners models.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc.’s (SOUN - Free Report) shares dropped 7% after the company announced a $150 million stock sale.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% on energy becoming the lone winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP - Free Report) lost 3.9% on tech stocks losing out in the session.

