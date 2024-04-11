We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks
Investors closely monitor insider buys. But who are ‘insiders’?
An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange Act as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses information because of their relationship with the company.
Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders. Notably, they have a longer holding period than most, a critical aspect investors should know.
Several companies – Grief (GEF - Free Report) , SentinelOne (S - Free Report) , and Ceasars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) – have all seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.
Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment is a diversified gaming and hospitality company. A director recently made a splash, acquiring 15000 shares.
Shares have struggled to find their footing over the last year, losing roughly 4% in value and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500.
Grief
Greif is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with operations across several countries. The VP recently scooped up 1925 GEF shares at a total transaction value of roughly $130k.
Shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.2% annually. Dividend growth is also there, with the company sporting a 4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.
SentinelOne
SentinelOne provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. A director recently purchased a block of 10k shares at a total transaction value of just under 225k.
Shares have been volatile over the last year but have overall outperformed, up 35% compared to the S&P 500’s 28% gain.
Bottom Line
Many investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can provide insight into the longer-term picture. After all, if an insider didn’t believe in the company’s future pathway, why would they buy?
All three stocks above – Grief (GEF - Free Report) , SentinelOne (S - Free Report) , and Ceasars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity.