Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks

Investors closely monitor insider buys. But who are ‘insiders’?

An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange Act as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses information because of their relationship with the company.

Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders. Notably, they have a longer holding period than most, a critical aspect investors should know.

Several companies – Grief (GEF - Free Report) , SentinelOne (S - Free Report) , and Ceasars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) – have all seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is a diversified gaming and hospitality company. A director recently made a splash, acquiring 15000 shares.

Shares have struggled to find their footing over the last year, losing roughly 4% in value and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500.

Grief

Greif is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with operations across several countries. The VP recently scooped up 1925 GEF shares at a total transaction value of roughly $130k.

Shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.2% annually. Dividend growth is also there, with the company sporting a 4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. A director recently purchased a block of 10k shares at a total transaction value of just under 225k.

Shares have been volatile over the last year but have overall outperformed, up 35% compared to the S&P 500’s 28% gain.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can provide insight into the longer-term picture. After all, if an insider didn’t believe in the company’s future pathway, why would they buy?

All three stocks above – Grief (GEF - Free Report) , SentinelOne (S - Free Report) , and Ceasars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity.


