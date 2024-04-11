We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest market close, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reached $23.67, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 138.46% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $82.72 million, reflecting a 14.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $308.44 million, which would represent changes of -59.52% and +15.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
