Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gladstone Commercial (
GOOD Quick Quote GOOD - Free Report) closed at $13.35, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.65% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.42 million, indicating a 0.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $146.71 million, representing changes of -6.12% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gladstone Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.
We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) closed at $13.35, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.65% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.42 million, indicating a 0.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $146.71 million, representing changes of -6.12% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gladstone Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Gladstone Commercial holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.
We can also see that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.