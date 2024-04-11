Back to top

Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.51 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.86 million, representing a surprise of -5.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lovesac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Other: $15.47 million compared to the $16.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Internet: $78.11 million compared to the $84.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Showrooms: $156.93 million versus $165.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Shares of Lovesac have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

