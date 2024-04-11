We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ezcorp (EZPW) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) standing at $11.26, reflecting a +1.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 4.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Ezcorp will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ezcorp is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287.59 million, up 11.29% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, signifying shifts of +14.13% and +11.22%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ezcorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Ezcorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.21.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.