WIX Introduces New Online Donations Collection Platform

Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) has unveiled an online donations collection platform, Wix Donations, for individuals, non-profit organizations and businesses.
Wix Donations is touted as an all-in-one solution to meet the requirements of fundraisers worldwide. The solution comes equipped with user-friendly web design capabilities, helping users create attractive donation web pages.
The platform will enable users to monitor their campaigns and run various campaigns simultaneously. Wix's advanced SEO, social media and email marketing tools will help promote the donations effectively, while real-time analytics and insights features will help in tracking the success of the campaign.
The online platform also provides users with several secure payment options across a wide range of debit and credit cards, payment providers and digital wallets.
Wix Donations can be integrated with the company's website builder. In addition to donation collection, this integration will help users create and expand their online presence by leveraging into WIX's suite of solutions, such as Wix Blogs, Wix Events, Wix eCommerce and so on.
Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and founded in 2006, the company is a cloud-based web development platform. It offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.
Momentum in the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments is driving the company’s top-line performance. Frequent launch of products, growth in the number of registered users and premium subscriptions are key drivers.
WIX plans to tap the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) through the launch of innovative products like AI Site Generator, AI Chat Experience for businesses and AI Code Assistant.
Healthy adoption of Wix Studio is likely to drive the overall monetization of partner cohorts. The average revenue per subscription is being driven by the shift to higher-tier packages, higher pricing, and increased adoption and usage of business solution products.
Going ahead, WIX expects 2024 bookings and revenues to benefit from a stable and positively trending macro environment coupled with solid business momentum.
The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. WIX's shares have gained 43.9% compared with 26.1% growth of the S&P Composite in the past year.
