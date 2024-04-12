We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 37.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $52.26 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Great Southern Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non Interest Income' will likely reach $6.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.89 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $45.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.19 million in the same quarter last year.
