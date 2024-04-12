We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $122.13 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monarch Casino metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $4.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Hotel' stands at $16.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $29.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Casino' at $71.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monarch Casino here>>>
Shares of Monarch Casino have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>