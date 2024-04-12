Back to top

Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $122.13 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monarch Casino metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $4.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Hotel' stands at $16.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $29.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Casino' at $71.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Monarch Casino have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


