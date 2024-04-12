We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Revenues are expected to be $56.51 million, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Community Trust Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 56.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.3%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total earning assets ( Average Balances)' should come in at $5.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.13 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $42.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.92 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non Interest Income' at $13.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $6.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.29 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Trust Bancorp here>>>
Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>