We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, State Street (STT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
State Street Corporation (STT - Free Report) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +14.19%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for State Street here>>>
- Net interest margin (FTE): 1.1% versus 1.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $254.33 billion compared to the $232.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 5.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.
- Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.8% compared to the 12.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Assets under Management (AUM): $4,336 billion compared to the $4,267.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio: 14.9% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A): $43,912 billion versus $36,298.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $716 million compared to the $667.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total fee revenue: $2.42 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis: $717 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.54 million.
- Software and processing fees: $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.62 million.
- Other fee revenue: $50 million compared to the $37.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of State Street have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.