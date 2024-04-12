Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 66% from its 52-week low of $24.29 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

MAGS in Focus

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is the first-ever ETF to track the Magnificent Seven stocks. It offers equal-weight exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” stocks — Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . MAGS charges 29 bps in fees per year (see: all the Active Non-Transparent ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The technology sector of the broad market has been an area to watch lately, given the resurgence in big tech titans after the Producer Prices index data. Producer prices came in softer than expected for March, supporting the belief that inflation remains a cooling trend. The data reversed the negative sentiments of the previous day, which shook the market after consumer prices came in hotter than expected, diminishing the prospect of interest rates cut anytime soon.

More Gains Ahead?

MAGS might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 61.14 and a 20-day volatility of 15.82%. This shows that there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

etfs fang