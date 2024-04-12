Back to top

Image: Bigstock

T. Rowe Price's (TROW) March AUM Increases 2.4% to $1.54T

Read MoreHide Full Article

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.54 trillion for March 2024. The figure reflected a 2.4% rise from the previous month.

TROW experienced net outflows of $1.2 billion in March 2024.

At the end of March, TROW’s equity and multi-asset products aggregated $803 billion and $520 billion, rising 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively, on a sequential basis. Alternative products of $48 billion remained unchanged while fixed income (including money market) products grew 1.2% from February 2024.

Further, T. Rowe Price registered $443 billion in target date retirement portfolios in March 2024, which grew 3.5% from the prior month.

A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and investing in new product offerings are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.

However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. This is because market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, a rising cost base could hamper its bottom-line growth.

Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have risen 17% compared with the industry’s 30.2% growth.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TROW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM for March 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion represented a 2% rise from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised the figure by $29 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $1.1 billion.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary month-end AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.4% from the prior month’s level.

BEN’s AUM was boosted by the upbeat markets and long-term net inflows of $6.9 billion. This included $13.6 billion related to Great-West Lifeco, partially offset by a fixed-income institutional client redemption of $2 billion.


Unique Zacks Analysis of Your Chosen Ticker


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Published in

finance