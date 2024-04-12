We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crexendo (CXDO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reached $4.60, with a -1.92% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 4.09% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crexendo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.09 million, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.
CXDO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $58.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.17% and +9.87%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crexendo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crexendo currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Crexendo is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.73, so one might conclude that Crexendo is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
