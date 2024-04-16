Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $28.85 million, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guaranty Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.7% compared to the 73% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $2.98 billion versus $3 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs / average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $5.26 million compared to the $4.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.59 million versus $23.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guaranty Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

