Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are ADMA Biologics, Inc. ( ADMA Quick Quote ADMA - Free Report) , Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( LGND Quick Quote LGND - Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ANIP Quick Quote ANIP - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
Janux (JANX) Rises Almost 50% in a Week on Buyout Rumors
Shares of cancer-biotech Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX - Free Report) have surged close to 50% in the past week, following a report issued by Bloomberg. The report stated that the company is considering a potential sale after big pharmaceutical companies showed takeover interest.
Per the report, JANX is currently evaluating its alternative for the buyout with a financial adviser. Apparently, Janux’s innovative pipeline of cancer candidates is attracting buyout offers from big pharma companies.
Shares of Janux have rallied 49.9% in the past week against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.
Janux’s portfolio currently comprises two early-stage pipeline candidates, JANX007 and JANX008, which are being developed for treating various cancer indications with novel mechanisms of action.
JANX007, a tumor-activated T-cell engager that targets PSMA, is being evaluated in a phase I study for treating adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Meanwhile, JANX008, a tumor-activated immunomodulator, is currently being investigated in a phase I study for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma.
In February 2024, JANX announced positive data from the ongoing studies on both its pipeline candidates. The updated data showed encouraging efficacy and a favorable safety profile with JANX007 in heavily pretreated subjects with late-stage mCRPC. The interim data display differentiated safety and encouraging signs of efficacy with JANX008 in heavily pretreated subjects with different solid tumor types.
It can be inferred that the early promising data for JANX007 and JANX008 can be a catalyst for the potential buyout of Janux by big pharma companies, as they remain optimistic that the respective candidates will hold their potential in late-stage studies, too.
Given the promising prospect that lies with JANX007 and JANX008, Janux becomes an ideal acquisition target for large-cap pharma companies who are looking to explore opportunities to expand their pipeline particularly in the treatment of cancer.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Janux currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) , Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from 22 cents to 30 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 33.2%.
ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average surprise being 85.00%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Ligand’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.42 to $4.56. Year to date, shares of LGND have gained 13.9%.
Earnings of LGND beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.81%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.06 to $4.43. Year to date, shares of ANIP have jumped 21.3%.
Earnings of ANIP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.06%.