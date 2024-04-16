See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 15, 2024
Arm Holdings Limited (ARM - Free Report) provides processor designs and software platforms. Arm Holdings is critical to the AI buildout because its chip designs power a vast array of devices, enabling efficient and scalable processing necessary for the proliferation of AI technologies across various industries and applications. The company was by far the most successful IPO of 2023. Since going public in September, the stock is up some 107%! ARM has three essential qualities that make a pullback buy attractive. The pullback is the second to the 50-day moving average (likely to be high reward-to-risk), the stock is institutional quality (institutions tend to support stocks at the 10-week MA), and ARM is part of the strongest industry (a key driver of stocks).
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin is one of 314 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving. Our latest available data shows that APP has returned about 96.3% since the start of the calendar year. Wall Street is falling in love with AppLovin because its new AI-enhanced features are boosting ROI for APP’s clients, leading to booming sales and earnings for AppLovin.