Why ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) standing at $28.21, reflecting a -1.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 140% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.67 million, up 92.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $698.97 million, representing changes of -0.61% and +25.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.66 of its industry.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.