Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $8.88, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.
The company's stock has climbed by 20.19% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $190.61 million, signifying shifts of +28.42% and +36.23%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.91% upward. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.2, so one might conclude that Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SIGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.