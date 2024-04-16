We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4.06, indicating a -1.46% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.
The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 8.14% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.5 million, down 22.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $194.5 million, demonstrating changes of -250% and +0.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vanda Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 700% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Vanda Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.