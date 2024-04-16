We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TransMedics (TMDX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) reached $91.82, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical technology company had gained 20.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TransMedics in its upcoming release. On that day, TransMedics is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $83.32 million, indicating a 100.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $367.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +81.82% and +51.99%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TransMedics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.67% higher. Right now, TransMedics possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.