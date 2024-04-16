We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) reached $26.25, with a +1.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.
The automaker's stock has dropped by 8.98% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.16 per share and a revenue of $206.73 billion, indicating changes of -4.2% and +9.24%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Stellantis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.02.
We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.