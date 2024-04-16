We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Park National (PRK) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Park National (PRK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8%. Revenues are expected to be $118.29 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Park National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 66.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $24.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.39 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $93.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $92.20 million.
Park National shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>