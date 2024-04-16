Back to top

Company News for Apr 16, 2024

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) plunged 5.6% following a leaked report that the company was going to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS - Free Report) shares gained 2.9% after reporting first-quarter 2024 earnings of $11.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.54.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (SCHW - Free Report) shares rose 1.7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $4.74 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion.
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) sank 7.3% on reports that it was going to acquire Informatica Inc. (INFA - Free Report) .

