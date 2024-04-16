For the quarter ended March 2024, UnitedHealth Group (
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $99.8 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.91, compared to $6.26 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.25 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.63.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for UnitedHealth here>>>
- Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio: 84.3% compared to the 83.8% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial: 29,415 thousand versus 28,526.28 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based: 8,545 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,304.04 thousand.
- Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based: 20,870 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20,188.91 thousand.
- Revenues- Investment and other income: $1.01 billion versus $1 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
- Revenues- Products: $11.91 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
- Revenues- Services: $8.89 billion compared to the $8.89 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums: $77.99 billion versus $78.44 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Revenues- Optum Insight: $4.50 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
- Revenues- Optum Rx: $30.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Revenues- Optum Health: $26.73 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
- Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $75.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $75.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.