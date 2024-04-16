We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) reported $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $3.36 for the same period compares to $3.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09, the EPS surprise was +8.74%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency ratio: 65% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 65.5%.
- Net interest margin: 2.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $512.30 billion versus $511.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming assets: $2.42 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total nonperforming loans: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Leverage Ratio: 8.7% versus 8.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 risk-based ratio: 11.5% versus 11.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total capital risk-based: 13.4% versus 13.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net interest income - FTE: $3.30 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion.
- Total Noninterest Income: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Asset management and brokerage: $364 million versus $358.93 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.